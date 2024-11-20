A group of Pembrokeshire golfers have raised hundreds of pounds for a west Wales charity.
St David's Ladies Golf Section donated £800 to the DPJ Foundation.
DPJ Foundation was the charity chosen by the captain of the ladies' section and the money was raised through a number of events in 2024.
The charity supports people with their mental health in agricultural and rural communities.
Anyone looking for help can contact the charity through its share the load helpline on 0800 5874262 or by visiting the DPJ Foundation website.
