Swansea Crown Court heard at trial that Nathan John, now 19, “didn’t care if they consented or not” and “doesn’t take no for an answer”.

He was convicted of raping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in the early hours of October 2, 2022, after they had been out drinking in Milford Haven the night before, and also raping a second 16-year-old on May 16 this year when walking with her in Haverfordwest under the guise of walking her back to her friends.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Prosecutor James Hartson said John unleashed “a frenzy of sexual violence” against the first victim, and told the second victim ‘If you don’t do it I’m going to kill you’ – having shown her earlier in the walk that he was carrying a knife.

The court heard that both victims reported the rapes immediately. When he was arrested and at trial, John claimed the girls had consented.

John, of Richard John Road in Milford Haven, was found guilty of three offences of rape, as well as sexual assault by penetration, sexual assault, and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent following a trial.

He also admitted two offences of making indecent images of children – relating to a Category B and a Category C picture – and possessing extreme pornography – involving a video depicting bestiality – after the trial.

Judge Huw Rees jailed John for an extended 20-year sentence, made up of 16 years in custody at a Young Offender Institute and four years on licence.

He must register as a sex offender for life, and was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Nathan John was jailed after being found guilty of raping two 16-year-old girls. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

“Both [victims] were 16 years old. Both were lured in to isolation,” Judge Rees said, sentencing John.

“You demeaned both of these girls and in the process you demeaned yourself as a human being.

“I readily find that you pose a danger to young girls and young women.”

Following John’s sentencing, DC Claire Duggan, who led the investigation for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “This has been a complex case involving two young victims who have shown immense courage and strength to firstly report the abuse, which was extremely sensitive, and secondly to remain strong throughout the investigation and trial.

“I would like to thank the jury on the guilty verdicts given and Judge Rees for today's sentencing.

“I hope that the victims and their families, who have been affected by the actions of Nathan John, can now try and move on with their lives.”

Each of the victims were granted life-long restraining orders against him.