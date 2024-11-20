The supplementary planning guidance is based on a capacity assessment conducted in 2019 and is intended to be used with the replacement Local Development Plan (LDP 2).

The LDP provides a framework for planning applications and directing new growth in Pembrokeshire, outside the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The LDP 2, like the supplementary planning guidance, is open for public consultation.

This guidance specifically addresses the capacity of landscape character areas to accommodate various visitor accommodations, and offers advice on the potential upgrading or extension of existing sites, as well as the development of new ones.

Residents have until December 16 to express their opinions on these proposals.

The documents are available online at pembrokeshire.gov.uk.

Paper copies can be viewed at County Hall, Haverfordwest, and libraries across Pembrokeshire.

Comments can be emailed to ldp@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or posted to The Development Plans Team, County Hall, Freeman’s Way, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1TP by midnight on December 16, 2024.

Alternatively, residents can visit the 'Have Your Say' pages on the council's website.