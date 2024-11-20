The critically acclaimed play, Fluff, will be performed at the Torch Theatre on March 2, 2025.

The play, presented by Teepee Productions and Joe Brown, was the winner of the Best Theatre Production at the Buxton Fringe 2024.

It also won awards for Best Performance and Best New Piece at the Birmingham Fringe 2023.

The play follows the character Fluff as she navigates through her most treasured and darkest memories, piecing together her life story.

The non-linear plot line allows the audience to feel the devastating effects of dementia, through joining Fluff in her journey to uncover her life’s memories.

The play - performed by Tayla Keynon and written by Ms Keynon and James Piercy - is supported by the Arts Council England, W3RT, Alzheimer’s Society, Trauma Breakthrough UK, and Herts Musical Memories.

The play has received praise from various critics.

LondonTheatre1 said: "A thoughtful piece of theatre that bounces between past and present seemingly effortlessly, it held my attention from beginning to end."

Theatre & Tonic described it as "a stirring narrative that’ll keep you hooked."

The Upcoming said: "Tayla Kenyon is compelling."

Bum On A Seat said: "Not just a fluff piece – this show has grit."

The play will also be performed at other locations across the UK.

Tickets for the Milford Haven show are available from the Torch Theatre website.