A Pembrokeshire restaurant with the ‘most romantic table in Wales’ is thriving a year after receiving new ownership.
Steve Henstridge has run 35 Main Street in Solva since December 2023.
Since Steve took over, Table Number Nine has seen two proposals, one honeymoon meal and one broken relationship rekindled.
He said: “I bought this restaurant three weeks after I had a heart attack. It’s been a labour of love. I had to leave everything behind to run this place, including my dad and my lover.
“Before I came here, I had to sell my dad’s house to take care him, who then decided he would stay in a care home. But seven weeks after, I was able to rekindle my relationship with my lover even though she still lives in England. It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride.
“My mother was born in Caerphilly, and I came to Wales when I was in my mid-20s. So, I feel like I have come home.
“We have even had some celebrities come to the restaurant like Des O’Connor’s daughter.”
Originally from Buckinghamshire, Steve has received outstanding feedback for the food served in his restaurant.
“A biker had one of my burgers and told me it was one of the best he ever had. He even took a 90-mile diversion a following time to have another burger.
“Another occasion, a group of German guys caught their own fish, and we ended up cooking a lovely meal for them.”
Steve takes pride in using locally sourced ingredients within a 30-mile radius.
He revealed his landlord, known as ‘Jonno’, is a local fisherman who catches lobster, mackerel, crab and sea bass from the bay.
Meanwhile, Steve gets his ale from the ex-mayor of St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery and jam that is freshly made by local farmers.
Furthermore, Steve’s head chef is Julien Kreft who used to work with Gordon Ramsay and cooked for the queen.
On Tripadvisor, 35 Main Street has received multiple five-star ratings this month (November 2024).
A review wrote: “We chose 35 Main Street as our venue for my son’s 30th surprise party with family and friends. We had the best night – beautiful food, fantastic service and the best host.
“I would highly recommend the restaurant. Everyone made it a night to remember. Thank you, Steve and all your staff.”
Another review said: “Drawn in by the jazz playing with a beautiful view, and then the lovely owner telling us his story, we then met the chef and enjoyed the best calamari dish with wine and kombucha.”
For more information, visit the 35 Main Street website.
