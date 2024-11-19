Steve Henstridge has run 35 Main Street in Solva since December 2023.

Since Steve took over, Table Number Nine has seen two proposals, one honeymoon meal and one broken relationship rekindled.

Ryan proposed to his girlfriend at Table Number Nine. (Image: Steve Henstridge) 'Marry Me Chicken' inspired by the romantic Table Number Nine. (Image: Steve Henstridge) He said: “I bought this restaurant three weeks after I had a heart attack. It’s been a labour of love. I had to leave everything behind to run this place, including my dad and my lover.

“Before I came here, I had to sell my dad’s house to take care him, who then decided he would stay in a care home. But seven weeks after, I was able to rekindle my relationship with my lover even though she still lives in England. It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride.

“My mother was born in Caerphilly, and I came to Wales when I was in my mid-20s. So, I feel like I have come home.

“We have even had some celebrities come to the restaurant like Des O’Connor’s daughter.”

Steve's landlord is a local fishermen who catches fresh lobster. (Image: Steve Henstridge) The restaurant uses locally sourced ingredients within a 30-mile radius. (Image: Steve Henstridge) Head chef at 35 Main Street is Julian Kreft who used to work with Gordon Ramsay. (Image: Steve Henstridge)

Originally from Buckinghamshire, Steve has received outstanding feedback for the food served in his restaurant.

“A biker had one of my burgers and told me it was one of the best he ever had. He even took a 90-mile diversion a following time to have another burger.

“Another occasion, a group of German guys caught their own fish, and we ended up cooking a lovely meal for them.”

Steve takes pride in using locally sourced ingredients within a 30-mile radius.

He revealed his landlord, known as ‘Jonno’, is a local fisherman who catches lobster, mackerel, crab and sea bass from the bay.

Meanwhile, Steve gets his ale from the ex-mayor of St Davids Old Farmhouse Brewery and jam that is freshly made by local farmers.

Furthermore, Steve’s head chef is Julien Kreft who used to work with Gordon Ramsay and cooked for the queen.

Since Steve took over, the restaurant has received numerous five-star reviews on Tripadvisor. (Image: Steve Henstridge) On Tripadvisor, 35 Main Street has received multiple five-star ratings this month (November 2024).

A review wrote: “We chose 35 Main Street as our venue for my son’s 30th surprise party with family and friends. We had the best night – beautiful food, fantastic service and the best host.

“I would highly recommend the restaurant. Everyone made it a night to remember. Thank you, Steve and all your staff.”

Another review said: “Drawn in by the jazz playing with a beautiful view, and then the lovely owner telling us his story, we then met the chef and enjoyed the best calamari dish with wine and kombucha.”

For more information, visit the 35 Main Street website.