The castle will transform into a dazzling display of light and music, welcoming families and visitors every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from November 29 to December 15, between 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Upon entering the castle grounds, visitors will be drawn into the festivities by a breathtaking display of lights in the Walled Garden, which creates a magical atmosphere.

The Nest Tearoom will offer seasonal treats to warm up the visitors.

This year, Glow introduces new areas and displays, making the castle grounds a Christmas wonderland.

Children can take part in Santa’s Workshop Trail, an interactive experience where they can hunt for clues around the castle.

A special treat will be given upon completion of the trail, which costs £2 per child.

Glow is committed to sustainability, using energy-efficient LED lights that have a minimal environmental impact.

The lighting setup uses around 85 per cent less energy than traditional bulbs and can operate from a single household socket.

Only the castle's east face and east range will be illuminated, showcasing rooms like the Lesser Hall, undercroft, chapel, and kitchen, all decked out for the season and open to explore.

Some areas will have limited lighting and access at night to protect the resident bats, who have their own spaces within the castle.

Choirs and musical groups will perform in the Lesser Hall each weekend, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Due to high demand, visitors must pre-book arrival slots to secure entry.

Tickets are available online, priced at £2.50 for adults and £1.50 for children aged four to 16 years.

This fee helps maintain and enhance the Glow experience each year.

Free entry is offered to holders of annual passes, Carew parish residents, wheelchair users, and accompanying carers.

These visitors must also book online and present proof of eligibility.

Visitors who purchase tickets for daytime admission to the Castle and Grotto can attend Glow on the same evening without further booking.

For more information regarding live performances, and the Castle and Nest Tearoom opening hours through November and December, please visit the Carew Castle website.