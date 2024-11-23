The Fernery Restaurant at Grove of Narberth was given the award at the 2024 Visit Pembrokeshire Croeso Awards on October 30.

The awards ceremony took place at Pembrokeshire College and recognised all businesses that have provided memorable experiences for visitors this year.

Executive Chef Douglas Balish is proud to use local produce. (Image: Fernery Restaurant) Executive Chef of Grove of Narberth, Douglas Balish said: “It was an incredible honour to see Fernery at Grove of Narberth recognised as the Best Place to Eat at the Visit Pembrokeshire Croeso Awards.

“Our approach in the kitchen has always been about showcasing the best of our local produce, and crafting dishes that celebrate the richness of the region and the seasons.

“This award is a reflection of the commitment and creativity of the entire team, both in the kitchen and beyond.

“Thank you to Visit Pembrokeshire for organising such a memorable evening celebrating tourism in our county.”

“I'm especially grateful to the talented hospitality learners from Pembrokeshire College who worked alongside my kitchen brigade, to plan and deliver the entire menu, under the guidance of our Fernery front-of-house team too.

“It was a fantastic night celebrating Pembrokeshire’s incredible talent. Thank you to all who made it happen.”

Fernery Restaurant will go forward to the Southwest Regional Awards later this year, followed by the National Visit Wales Awards in spring 2025.

The restaurant has a five-star rating on Tripadvisor. (Image: Fernery Restaurant) Fernery Restaurant, which appears in the MICHELIN guide, is one of the most highly rated eateries on Tripadvisor with an average rating of five stars out of five.

A review from this month (November 2024) said: “Party of eight to enjoy my 70th birthday meal. We opted for the seven-course tasting menu with six of us taking up the wine pairing.

“All courses were beautifully presented, and the flavours were spot on.”

