The event, hosted by Kier Construction Ltd, will be held at HaverHub on Thursday, November 21, from 3pm to 7pm.

The public is invited to meet the team and learn more about the development, which is set to begin its rebuild phase soon.

The PTI scheme is part of the South West Wales Metro project and aims to provide a modern transport hub, integrating all modes of transport.

The designs include enhancements to pedestrian and cycle facilities, a more efficient bus station, and a modern multi-storey car park.

Councillor Paul Miller, Pembrokeshire County Council's cabinet member for place, the region, and climate change, said: "This is another exciting step in the extensive regeneration of Haverfordwest, and we are looking forward to seeing construction starting on this latest project."

The PTI will incorporate the bus station, which will feature seven bus bays and upgraded passenger facilities.

The new multi-storey car park will have around 280 spaces and will be easier for drivers to use.

The project also focuses on sustainability, with electric vehicle charging points and solar panels on the car park roof.

The public realm around the interchange will be upgraded to promote active travel, such as walking and cycling.

Parking provision and bus access at Haverfordwest railway station will also be improved.

Councillor Thomas Tudor said: "I welcome this public engagement event, which is an opportunity for all to come together to share and learn about the various projects that are ongoing, which can only improve our county town for both residents and visitors alike."

No booking is required for the event.

Jason Taylor, regional director at Kier Construction Western & Wales, said: "We look forward to meeting with the residents of Haverfordwest at this community evening and sharing the exciting plans we have for this project.

"Kier is incredibly proud of its Welsh roots and can trace them back over 40 years and are thrilled to be extending this experience in Haverfordwest."

Kier also plans to have a presence at the Riverside Shopping Centre, where people will be able to drop in to find out more once work begins this month.

The temporary Riverside car park has closed to allow for the development to start.

More information on car parking in Haverfordwest is available on the council's website.