The judges said the publication displayed all the qualities you want from a local newspaper as it scooped the top media award.

West Wales Editor Clare Snowdon said the win was a huge honour.

“It gives me great pride that the Western Telegraph has been chosen as the best weekly newspaper in the country,” she said.

“This award recognises 12 months of hard work from the Western Telegraph team, and is an indication of the respect shown to the title by the rest of the media industry in Wales.

“I have the pleasure to work with a fantastic team and I would like to thank each of them for their fantastic efforts.

“I would also like to thank the Western Telegraph readers who continue to show their support and help make it the best weekly newspaper in Wales.”

The Wales Media Awards is organised by the Journalists’ Charity and was presented by the BBC’s Lucy Owen and ITV’s Jonathan Hill. This year’s event saw around 200 guests from the Welsh media and sponsor organisations attend the event at Parkgate Hotel, Cardiff.

The judges’ citation for the Western Telegraph said: “The winner displayed all the qualities you want from a local newspaper with an emphasis on news, court and council reports, features and raising important local issues through stories. Long may newspapers like this survive.”

Fellow Welsh Newsquest title, the South Wales Argus, picked up the Daily Newspaper of the Year award.