Pembrokeshire County Hall is one of the landmarks that will be illuminated by Soroptimist International Great Britain & Ireland (SIGBI) to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

The charity is turning the UK orange to highlight the issue of violence against women and girls.

The campaign, named "Orange the World," is part of SIGBI's annual 16 Days of Activism, which begins on November 25, the International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day.

The campaign aims to prevent domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

Ruth Healey, president of SIGBI, said: "Amounting to a national emergency, violence against women and girls can take so many forms – physical, emotional, financial, and coercive – and much of it is now hidden, which makes it so much harder to combat.

"It’s terrifying that between 2018 and 2023, there was a 37 per cent increase in violent crimes against women and girls.

"The issue is growing, and the urgency for collective action is underscored by staggering numbers and reports highlighting the prevalence of gender-based violence both nationally and globally.

"Gender-based violence needs to be unacceptable in all parts of our society, and it requires a multi-faceted approach to address it.

"This includes prevention, protection, and prosecution."

The campaign follows the UK Government's announcement of new measures to combat violence against women and girls, marking the first step in its pledge to halve such violence in the next decade.

SIGBI is a membership organisation that focuses on empowering women and girls to achieve their full potential and works to eliminate barriers and discrimination that hinder women’s progress.

The charity does this through its 248 clubs throughout the UK, Ireland, Malta, Asia, and the Caribbean – more than 200 of which are in the UK – and it currently has a total of 5,150 members.

The organisation has consultancy status at the UN – with members participating in UN meetings, submitting statements, and collaborating on global projects which advance gender equality.

The 16 Days of Activism are a part of this.

Ms Healey continued: "As Soroptimists, we believe we need to continue to raise awareness of this issue – empowering communities with the knowledge needed to help prevent violence before it starts.

"By turning the UK orange this November 25 to December 10, we aim to take action, raise awareness, and ignite change.

"Through our 16 Days of Activism, we are committed to creating a world where women and girls can live free from fear, empowered to reach their full potential."

The "Orange the World" campaign was started in 2008 by eighth Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, shortly after he played a critical role in the establishment of UN Women.

The colour orange is used as a unifying colour throughout all activities – it symbolises a brighter future, free of violence for women and girls.