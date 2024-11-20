Zachariah Roberts, 23, of Marble Hall Road in Milford Haven, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It was alleged that Roberts assaulted the woman in Milford Haven on November 7.

The case came before the court on November 8 and was sent on to Swansea Crown Court.

Roberts was remanded into custody, and will appear to enter his plea at the crown court on December 9.