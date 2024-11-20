THREE men have been in court accused of dealing cocaine in Pembroke Dock.
Akmaal Elsiddiq, Zain Habib, and Toby Thomas appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court accused of drug offences.
The trio were charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine after allegedly being found with 76.7 grams of cocaine on Ferry Lane in Pembroke Dock on November 16.
They were also accused of acquiring criminal property on that same date, relating to £296 in cash.
Elsiddiq, 20, of no fixed abode, was further charged with possession of 3.5 grams of cannabis on the same date.
He indicated guilty pleas to each of the three offences at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on November 18, and was remanded into custody to await sentence.
Habib, 18, of no fixed abode, and Thomas, 24, of Three Meadows in Haverfordwest, had their cases sent to Swansea Crown Court.
They were remanded in custody, and will next appear in court to enter their pleas on December 20.
