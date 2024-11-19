A MAN has died following a road traffic collision in Flintshire, North Wales Police has confirmed.
The incident took place on Flint Mountain yesterday afternoon (Monday, November 18) shortly after 1pm.
Police received a report of a collision on Northop Road involving a pedestrian and a HGV.
The emergency services attended including the Wales Air Ambulance, however, despite the best efforts of all involved, the pedestrian died at the scene.
Detective Constable Melanie Hughes from North Wales Police’ Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time.
“We are urging anybody who may have been travelling along Northop Road around the time of the collision, or just prior, and who may have witnessed anything, or anybody who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage to make contact with us.”
The road re-opened shortly after 6.30pm.
Anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is urged to contact officers at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 24000977120.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here