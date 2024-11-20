The supermarket giant is recalling its Tzatziki Dip because Salmonella has been found in the product.

The affected product has a use by date of November 24 and comes in 200g packs.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is warning anyone who has purchased the dip not to eat it.

Thursday 19 November - Tesco recalls Tesco Tzatziki Dip because of contamination with Salmonella #FoodAlert https://t.co/yOyjuxPknf pic.twitter.com/h9dBqTZQXw — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) November 19, 2024

An FSA spokesman said: “Tesco is recalling the above product. The company has issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to any Tesco store for a full refund. For more information contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

Recommended Reading:

A Tesco spokesman added: “We are recalling a specific date code of Tesco Tzatziki Dip 200g, due to the presence of salmonella, found in routine testing.

“No other Tesco products are affected by this issue.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.