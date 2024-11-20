A Pembrokeshire school will be partially closed for a few days because of staff illness.
Portfield School in Haverfordwest will host a reduced number of pupils from today (Wednesday, November 20) until Friday.
Contingency plans have been introduced for Newgale class and parents have been informed of what day their child should attend.
Pembrokeshire County Council have posted on their website: “Portfield School - Haverfordwest will be partially closed.
“Due to staff illness we have to implement contingency plans for Newgale class with a reduced number of pupils attending daily in turn.
“Parents affected have been informed of the day their child should attend. Sincere apologies to parents or carers for the inconvenience but we need to ensure we operate safely.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here