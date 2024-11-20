Portfield School in Haverfordwest will host a reduced number of pupils from today (Wednesday, November 20) until Friday.

Contingency plans have been introduced for Newgale class and parents have been informed of what day their child should attend.

Pembrokeshire County Council have posted on their website: “Portfield School - Haverfordwest will be partially closed.

“Due to staff illness we have to implement contingency plans for Newgale class with a reduced number of pupils attending daily in turn.

“Parents affected have been informed of the day their child should attend. Sincere apologies to parents or carers for the inconvenience but we need to ensure we operate safely.”