Crunchy-leaved paths, blue skies and dramatic sunsets have all been enjoyed by Western Telegraph Camera Club members this month, and a selection of their shots are featured this week.

Enjoy browsing through this week's pictures below.

The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.

Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.

If you'd like to be a member of the Western Telegraph Camera Club and share your pictures, head over to the Facebook page to join.

Stepping up

A bit of a climb there in the Gwaun Valley! (Image: Christopher Walters)

Evening tide

Night draws in at Freshwater East. (Image: Denise Dargan)

Walk this way

A tempting glimpse of the water at the end of this Llysyfran path (Image: Alona Phillips)

Taking flight

Birds take off from Carew Castle into the stunning sunset. (Image: Lucy Crockford)

Waterway salute

Tugs play their jets on the Milford Haven waterway. (Image: Mike Smith)

Sea perch

A lovely blue marine scene at Goodwick. (Image: John Trott)