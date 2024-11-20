The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow for parts of Ceredigion. The office said that ice and snow may lead to difficult travelling conditions during Wednesday morning.

(Image: Hazel Hopkins/ Ceredigion Community Travel Alerts) Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and a possibility of some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Drivers are advised to plan their routes, check for delays and road closures, leave more time to prepare and check their car’s wipers, tyres and screen wash before setting off.

(Image: Jo Shaw/ Ceredigion Community Travel Alerts) It is advisable to pack essentials in your car including warm clothing, food, drink, a blanket and torch.

Drivers should also take a fully charged mobile phone and pack an in-car charger.

Reports are coming in of snow in Llanybydder with bus services disrupted.

(Image: Carole Elizabeth Ballard/Ceredigion Community Travel Alerts) At Felinfach there are reports of slips, crashes and ice on the roads.

At Llanarth there are reports of a crash and a car in the hedge the other side as well as traffic lights.

(Image: Tivyside Advertiser)

Pembrokeshire County Council was gritting primary routes on Tuesday evening and overnight, and was patrolling the higher roads towards dawn today.

Ceredigion County Council said that its gritters had been out overnight treating the pre-salting routes.

However, drivers should take care as recent hail, snow and rain showers had made conditions treacherous. The gritters are out on the roads again this morning, patrolling and responding to issues as they arise.

Road users are advised to take care if travelling on untreated roads.