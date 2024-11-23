Textile artists Rachel Thomas, 24, from Aberystwyth and Nancy Úna Simmons, 29, from Milford Haven, are this year’s winners of annual bursaries awarded by Wonderwool Wales to graduates from the BA Textiles course at Carmarthen School of Art, part of Coleg Sir Gậr.

Held at the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells every April, Wonderwool Wales is the premier wool and natural fibres show in Wales.

The event brings together people and businesses with a passion for Welsh wool and its versatility as a material for creative crafts, designer clothes, home furnishings and more.

As part of their bursary, they will be given free stand space at next year’s Wonderwool Wales, which will be held from April 26-27.

Rachel was weaver in residence at Newtown Textile Museum this summer and has now taken up a graduate residency at Carmarthen School of Art.

“I'm really looking forward to another year of developing my skills and experimenting with new techniques to expand my portfolio,” said Rachel, who graduated with first class honours after a three-year Multi Disciplinary BA (Hons) in Textiles and Fine Art.

“I am over the moon and truly grateful to the Wonderwool Wales panel for choosing me to receive a bursary. The money will go towards buying my own loom, which will enable me to weave from home and start my journey as an independent maker.

She has attended Wonderwool Wales since beginning her degree in 2021.

“Being able to meet a wide variety of people, from those who are interested in the college to all of the amazing makers and sellers on their stands, makes this a truly unique and wonderful event,” she said.

The Wonderwool Wales judges were impressed by Nancy’s exploration of body image and empowerment in her exhibition work.

Nancy is a graduate in residence at Carmarthen School of Art for the next year and is considering doing a master's degree at Swansea University.

“My goal is to start a small business selling naturally dyed, hand woven interior products, such as throws and pillows, and to run workshops in natural dyeing,” said Nancy who plans to use the bursary to help buy a 16 shaft table loom.

“I attended Wonderwool Wales last year when I had many really positive and enthusiastic conversations with fellow textile lovers. The sheer number of people there was amazing and really encouraging for my desired career direction.

“Following a chat with the lovely people at 'Wonky Weavers', I gained the confidence to pursue learning how to indigo dye, which in turn led to my final degree show weaves.”

Chrissie Menzies, Wonderwool Wales director, said: “We loved the work of both bursary winners who had inspiring stories behind their work and were deserved winners.”