John Davies, 80, collapsed at the foot of the stairs of his Llandysul home earlier this autumn.

“That morning I visited the medical centre a Llyn-y-Fran,” said John. “Because I was out of range, I took my emergency [alert] button off.

“Having returned home, I forgot to replace it.”

John had also left his glasses out of reach and the battery on his mobile phone was flat.

“The three things that could have saved me after I collapsed weren’t available,” he said. “I sat on the floor for quite a while trying to pull myself together. I couldn’t stand up so I decided the best thing I could do was shuffle on my bottom to the front door and shout for help.”

Two strangers heard John’s cries and managed to get into the property to help him.

“They had to climb over me. I was behind the front door and picnic tables had fallen on my legs. I was a bit stuck,” said John.

The two strangers rang for an ambulance and waited with John until it was on its way. John was taken to Glangwili Hospital where it transpired he had a blood infection that had attacked his aortic valve.

He stayed in hospital for six weeks, receiving high doses of antibiotics to combat the infection.

He is now home and on the mend but only because of the two kind strangers who came to his aid.

“I wouldn’t be here without them,” he said. “I don’t know who they were, it was too hectic at the time to find out.

“I wasn’t able to thank them but I’m glad I am still around to say thank you to the people who rescued me.

“I think the message is that there are a few human beings who are prepared to do great things for their neighbours and they don’t get the commemoration for doing it.

“A huge thank you to them and to people who do the same sort of thing. There are people out there who do come to the aid of the stricken. It gives everybody a lift to think that there are people who do.”

