Not only an established wedding venue, but a pub, restaurant, function room for up to 499 people, campsite and owners’ accommodation are in the multi-faceted offering that is The Snooty Fox Inn, near Martletwy.

Agents. Luxury Welsh Homes, are seeking offers over £900,000 for The Snooty Fox, which also comes with planning permission for a three-bedroom bungalow in place of an existing chalet.

All decked out for a special occasion. (Image: Luxury Welsh Homes) “This property is brimming with possibilities for new owners to shape it into a thriving hub of hospitality and leisure,” say the agents.

The Snooty Fox, located just off the A4075, is a short distance away from Oakwood Theme Park, Bluestone National Park Resort and Wild Lakes watersports park, and centrally positioned to reach Haverfordwest, Narberth, Tenby and Saundersfoot.

The welcoming bar. (Image: Luxury Welsh Homes) As well as being a popular wedding venue, The Snooty Fox is also used by local schools and business for events and parties throughout the year.

Inside the inn is a bar area, leading into a spacious restaurant with two dining rooms with room for up to 64 people, and a games room beyond.

The function room can accommodate nearly 500 people. (Image: Luxury Welsh Homes) It's via the games room that the function room is accessed – through a secret door designed as a bookcase!

The venue is licensed for weddings and civil partnerships and this is one area of the business that the agents feel has significant potential to developed further.

There's a well-equipped kitchen. (Image: Luxury Welsh Homes) The property also includes two owner accommodations – one with an open-plan layout at the rear of the pub and the other a single-level chalet style residence with planning permission for its replacement with a permanent three bedroom detached bungalow (20/0835/PA).

Loads of beer garden room as well. (Image: Luxury Welsh Homes)

The 7.7 acres of grounds feature two large lawned areas with picnic benches and play area, the Camping and Caravanning Certified Location campsite with eight electric hook-ups, a woodland grove with additional space for camping or recreation and a hardstanding car park is big enough for over 40 vehicles.

"Rich with charm, character, and endless potential, The Snooty Fox Inn stands as more than a business—it’s a legacy waiting to be embraced and transformed by its next visionary owners," say the agents.

“Whether you envision a bustling pub, a destination venue, or a serene countryside retreat, this property offers a remarkable foundation for future success."

For more information, see www.luxurywelshhomes.com