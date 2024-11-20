A Pembrokeshire property described as "a rare fusion of character, business opportunity, and expansion potential" has just come on the market.
Not only an established wedding venue, but a pub, restaurant, function room for up to 499 people, campsite and owners’ accommodation are in the multi-faceted offering that is The Snooty Fox Inn, near Martletwy.
Agents. Luxury Welsh Homes, are seeking offers over £900,000 for The Snooty Fox, which also comes with planning permission for a three-bedroom bungalow in place of an existing chalet.
“This property is brimming with possibilities for new owners to shape it into a thriving hub of hospitality and leisure,” say the agents.
The Snooty Fox, located just off the A4075, is a short distance away from Oakwood Theme Park, Bluestone National Park Resort and Wild Lakes watersports park, and centrally positioned to reach Haverfordwest, Narberth, Tenby and Saundersfoot.
As well as being a popular wedding venue, The Snooty Fox is also used by local schools and business for events and parties throughout the year.
Inside the inn is a bar area, leading into a spacious restaurant with two dining rooms with room for up to 64 people, and a games room beyond.
It's via the games room that the function room is accessed – through a secret door designed as a bookcase!
The venue is licensed for weddings and civil partnerships and this is one area of the business that the agents feel has significant potential to developed further.
The property also includes two owner accommodations – one with an open-plan layout at the rear of the pub and the other a single-level chalet style residence with planning permission for its replacement with a permanent three bedroom detached bungalow (20/0835/PA).
The 7.7 acres of grounds feature two large lawned areas with picnic benches and play area, the Camping and Caravanning Certified Location campsite with eight electric hook-ups, a woodland grove with additional space for camping or recreation and a hardstanding car park is big enough for over 40 vehicles.
"Rich with charm, character, and endless potential, The Snooty Fox Inn stands as more than a business—it’s a legacy waiting to be embraced and transformed by its next visionary owners," say the agents.
“Whether you envision a bustling pub, a destination venue, or a serene countryside retreat, this property offers a remarkable foundation for future success."
For more information, see www.luxurywelshhomes.com
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here