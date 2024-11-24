Born in 1893, Lt Colonel Billy Marychurch Morgan was awarded many medals including a Military Cross and Albert Medal.

He is remembered for a spectacular act of bravery which saved the lives of his comrades.

Whilst in France in 1916 during a training exercise, one of his soldiers pulled the pin from a grenade which he then accidentally dropped it into the deep mud, and which disappeared.

Without hesitation, Billy - who was outside the danger zone - put his hands in the mud and quickly found the smoking bomb which he threw away.

He was presented with his medals by King George V at Buckingham Palace.

Billy, the son of a vicar, died in Gloucester but is buried in the churchyard of his home village, Jeffreyston.

Billy’s story was one of fascinating tales of four soldiers told to the October meeting of the Probus Club of Narberth and District.

They were recounted by former Army musician James Fleming who is a long-standing friend of the club’s outgoing president Peter Morgan.

Photos Outgoing President Peter Morgan (right) with guest speaker James Fleming (Photo: Rhys Watkins) Billy Morgan's grave at Jeffreyston Church (Photo: Peter Morgan)