The eighth annual South Wales Health and Care Awards will be taking place on Wednesday, December 4 at Rodney Parade.
The awards ceremony, in association with the University of South Wales, will celebrate health and care providers across the region.
The finalists for the Carer in the Home Award have been revealed.
Helping Hands Support
A team of personal assistants at Helping Hands Support have been nominated for the award for helping a former patient feel valued and supported after a hospital stay.
The patient, initially hesitant about receiving care, commended the team for listening to their needs and wishes and has resumed social activities and hobbies, improving their quality of life.
Andrew Debnam
Andrew Debnam, a well-regarded professional in the home sector, has also been nominated for the award.
Known for his calm demeanour and ability to create a peaceful environment, Mr Debnam has been working in the sector for several years.
His expertise in community access and managing difficult situations has been acknowledged, along with his ability to maintain a settled atmosphere.
Jason Inskip
Jason Inskip, a dedicated carer who has supported a now 32-year-old man since he was eight or nine, has been nominated for the award.
The man, who has a unique bond with Mr Inskip, refuses to go with anyone else.
He has been recognised for his exceptional commitment, having been a personal assistant for 24 to 25 years.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here