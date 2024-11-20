Hundreds of people visited St Cynllo Church Llangoedmor to see the thousands of knitted poppies created by Llangoedmor Church Knitting Group and included in displays in memory of the two world wars.

There was also a special display to commemorate the 80th year since the D-Day landings. Other conflicts since were also acknowledged.

(Image: Llangoedmor Church Knitting Group) “The reaction of the visitors to the displays was very positive and overwhelming with comments of beautiful, spectacular, stunning emotive, and incredible frequently cited,” said knitting group member Margaret Smith.

“Many of the visitors had travelled quite a distance to see the displays. We had vistors from Ebbw Vale, Margam, Llanon, Carmarthen, Narbeth and many other places.

Margaret added that one visitor had seen the group putting the finishing touches to the display onS4C programme Prynhawn Da and decided she would like to see the display in situ.

“She told one of the group stewarding in the church that seeing it on TV, although impressive, did not prepare her for seeing the displays live,” said Margaret.

(Image: Llangoedmor Church Knitting Group) “She received a warm welcome as she entered the church but when she turned right and looked towards the altar, the vibrancy of the displays, how they were presented and the descriptions she felt were amazing.

“She felt very emotional and she was now more aware of the sacrifice made by so many people. " It was a wonderful experience that will remain with me for a long time".

Visitors also suggested that the display could be put up on an annual basis.

Children who came enjoyed searching for the resident church mouse which was given the title of Guardian of the Poppies for the duration of the event. The little knitted mouse has lived in the church for a while but to date the creator is still unknown.

After viewing the poppies, many visitors went the Old School Hall, which has also been decorated, for a refreshing drink and delicious cakes and sausage rolls.

(Image: Llangoedmor Church Knitting Group) On Saturday the guest celebrity was Dot Davies presenter of Cyfrinachau r Llyfyrgell. Dot also drew the raffle.

On Sunday afternoon a service of remembrance was held at the church conducted by Reverend Wyn Maskell.

(Image: Llangoedmor Church Knitting Group) The knitting group thanked everyone who helped make the exhibition a success.

To date over £2,200 has been raised. The proceeds will be split between St Cynllo Church Llangoedmor and the Royal British Legion