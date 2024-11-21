The service, which took place on November 17, was attended by members, guests, and regular worshippers for morning prayer.

Revd Canon Roger Jones, the gild chaplain, conducted the service, while Revd Martin Cox delivered the sermon.

Lessons were read by the gild's master and deputy master, Councillors Dennis Evans and Aden Brinn JP, respectively.

Notable guests included the chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Steve Alderman, and the mayors of Pembroke and Pembroke Dock, Cllrs Ann Mortenson and Maria Williams.

After the service, an annual luncheon was held at The Coach House Hotel.

The gild's master thanked everyone involved and reviewed the past year's activities, expressing anticipation for upcoming events and discussions in the new year.