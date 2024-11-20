Stena Line announced earlier this month, during a live broadcast and Q&A with CEO Niclas Mårtensson, that it would make 80 employees and 30 consultants across the group redundant.

The news sparked concern that jobs at its base in Fishguard may be affected.

However, the ferry giant has said that the redundancies will not affect operational roles and will mostly impact upon jobs in Stena’s HQ in Sweden, “Stena Line is currently engaged in an ongoing and open dialogue with employees,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“The redundancies are expected to mainly affect corporate support roles based in Gothenburg, Sweden, with most roles based at Stena Line’s headquarters in the city and the remaining roles spread across other regions.

“The process is not expected to affect operational roles.

“Stena Line has established constructive working relationships with relevant unions over a number of years.

“The company will make contact with trade unions when consultations are due to commence. Stena Line will continue to communicate with colleagues throughout the process.”