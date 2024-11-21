From November 29, the area will become 'Milford Winterfront' in the lead-up to Christmas.

A new indoor Christmas market, stocked with local produce, crafts, and food and drinks stalls, will be open on the weekend of December 14-15.

Alongside the market, there will be pop-up food stalls, live music, and free Christmas crafts for children.

Sparkle the Elf will also be around, adding some festive fun for all ages.

Families can embark on a free 'Gingerbread Family Trail' from November 29 to January 2.

The trail is a prize-winning quest to find hidden characters around the waterfront.

For more festive fun, the Torch Theatre's annual pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, will be on from December 13 to 29.

Visitors can also shop for gifts at the many independent businesses in the area.

There are artisan chocolates at Trwffl or Dilly’s, natural skincare products at Akamuti, and a variety of gift and clothing shops.

For those looking to take a break from shopping, there are several independent restaurants overlooking the marina.

With festive menus available from mid-November, visitors can enjoy a range of options from locally sourced seafood to family favourites.

For those looking to stay overnight, the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront is offering a 'Happy Holly-Days Festive' deal.

Standard rooms start at £58 per night, and family rooms start at £101 per night, based on four sharing.

For more information on the festive season at Milford Waterfront, visit the Milford Waterfront website.