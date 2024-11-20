Waldo Lounge, which is based near the Western Quayside Development, saw numerous locals attend the opening.

The venue is spacious, modern and has promised to create 30 new jobs for residents.

Waldo Lounge is based in the centre of Haverfordwest. (Image: Newsquest) The lounge is spacious and has eclectic artwork. (Image: Newsquest) Numerous locals attended the opening. (Image: Newsquest) Waldo Lounge is a café by day and a bar by night. (Image: Newsquest) Loungers Operation Manager for South Wales said: “A new venue like this is very important for Haverfordwest. Walking around the streets, the town is not look like its former glory.

“But our lounges usually have a big impact and will help bring some life back. We offer our space for free to locals.

“Whether it’s for study groups, live music or quizzes. We consider the venue a home from home. We are placing a big emphasis on bringing people together in the community.”

“This is the first and only Loungers bar in Pembrokeshire. We have started to come out of the cost-of-living crisis and it’s important to rejuvenate these high streets. The bar is named after the poet Waldo Williams.”

The venue promises to be a relaxing place for friends and family to hang out. (Image: Newsquest) Food can be ordered from 9am until 10pm every day. (Image: Newsquest) The venue is described as a 'home from home.' (Image: Newsquest) The food menu at Waldo Lounge. (Image: Newsquest) Indeed, Waldo Lounge promises to be the perfect place for friends and family to relax in Haverfordwest.

Children will be provided with colouring pencils, pads, books and a variety of games.

Meanwhile, baby-changing facilities, high chairs and a kiddie menu will be available for ‘Little Loungers.’

Waldo Lounge serves a range of comfort food every day from 9am until 10pm such as breakfast, tapas, salads and burgers.

Meanwhile, those who are vegan or follow a gluten-free diet will have a designated menu.

Customers are allowed to order whatever they want from the menu regardless of time.

Head of community at Loungers, Gemma Irvin previously expressed how the lounge would put locals at the heart of their hospitality.

The bar will get involved in the community by working with local businesses, organisations and charities.

Pembrokeshire County Council leader, Councillor Jon Harvey, commended the development: "I’m delighted to see Loungers open for business in the first tenancy for Western Quayside.

"This is a fantastic addition to the hospitality offer in Haverfordwest, enabling Western Quayside to play a key role in improving footfall and vibrancy in the town."

Mr Harvey’s views were echoed by Pembrokeshire County Council deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development and regeneration who said:

“This is an important step forward for our county town which will see further regeneration across Haverfordwest to ensure it is a great place to live, work, and visit.

"As a council, we look forward to the capital this generates for the local economy and wish the team at Loungers every success in this exciting time for Haverfordwest.”