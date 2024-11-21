The sculpture trail, called Art Afoot/Celf ar Droed, will be launched on December 15.

The trail was commissioned by Pembrokeshire County Council with UK Government funding and was designed and delivered by Small World Theatre, a creative organisation based in Cardigan.

The artworks were designed and made by local artists and include augmented reality art that can be viewed using a phone.

The trail will make use of existing pathways such as the boardwalk on Goodwick Moor and the Marine Walk.

The art will be placed alongside existing artworks and heritage monuments and will tell the story of the twin towns' heritage while celebrating the area's biodiversity and wildlife.

A hand-drawn and illustrated map will guide walkers along the various route options, and a website will provide further details about the art, artists, and a digital version of the map.

Six new sculptures and eight augmented reality artworks have been commissioned, as well as a series of decorated waymarkers.

Sculptural archways created by Bill Hamblett will mark key route directions and celebrate local wildlife and heritage.

The launch event will begin at 2pm at Ocean Lab, Goodwick on Sunday, December 15, and the artists will lead a guided walk along one of the trail routes.

Everyone is welcome to this free, family-friendly event, and the route taken will be accessible to wheelchair users.

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for residents' services, said: "This innovative project will bring the rich history of Fishguard and Goodwick to life through both physical and virtual art for us all to enjoy.

"It promises to be a really interesting experience, not just for those visiting the area but also those who already live in this beautiful part of Pembrokeshire."

A five-metre stainless steel seahorse created by Pembrokeshire-based artist Gideon Peterson will sit at the entrance to the Marine Walk, overlooking Goodwick beach and Fishguard Harbour.

Many of the artworks are interactive or kinetic, such as a wind-powered shoal of fish and a giant kaleidoscope showcasing children's drawings at Goodwick Parrog, made using reclaimed materials by artist duo Toby Downing and Ben Cramp.

A hand-painted sculpture of Jemima Nicholas, created by Ann Shrosbree with painting by Sarah Hope, was inspired by a young person’s drawing, and an augmented reality immersive experience awaits viewers with artworks by Seán Vicary and Steve Knight.

For those who love culture as well as coastal scenery and wildlife, this is an ideal combination.