David McDonald, through agent Acer Town Planning, seeks permission to change the use of the ground floor of Awelfa, High Street, Cilgerran from a café to being used as part of the attached dwelling.

A supporting statement, through the agent, says Adele’s café at Awelfa, High Street was originally a dwelling but has seen mixed commercial use for decades.

“Prior to opening as Adele’s café by the applicant, the ground floor commercial use had been vacant for around two years having previously been operated as a Chinese takeaway.

“The current owners took over the rental of the property in April 2019 (purchasing in October 2020) and have operated Adele’s café from the premises between June 2019 and August 2024 whilst living in the linked dwellinghouse.

“During this period, the Awelfa, Cilgerran business has been under prolonged and sustained economic pressures from the cost-of-living crisis with the subsequent increases in utility and food costs and minimum wages.

“Summers 2023 and 2024 saw a significant drop in trade from both local customers and, in particular, a drop in the number of tourists visiting the area. The closure of the toilets and visitors centre at Cilgerran Castle is considered to have contributed to this reduction in visitor numbers.

“The business was closed during January due to low trade and opened again in February for three days a week and then four days a week from April. Even with reduced opening hours the business has not been viable for the applicant to continue operating. The reluctant decision was therefore made to sell the property and trading ceased on August 24.”

The statement says was put up for sale with no offers to buy despite several price reductions, with only three viewings in total.

“In order to increase the pool of buyers for the property, the applicant is now applying for the change of use of the café areas back to form part of the residential use of the main dwelling (as per the original building),” the statement adds.

It also references an unrelated application to convert The Old Post House, High Street, owned by nearby village stores Siop Y Pentre, from a dwelling to a café and flat, saying it “could act as a replacement facility for the community”.

Both applications are currently before planners and are expected to be considered at a later date.