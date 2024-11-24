Penally Abbey has been named as the best of its kind in Wales, and one of the finest 20 in the UK by the prestigious Good Hotel Guide.

Each year, the independent guide – which produces its sought-after listings entirely from reviews and recommendations – selects 20 establishments to receive its César awards.

The Césars - named after famous Swiss hotelier César Ritz - are given to the hotels, inns and b&bs considered outstanding in their particular category.

Penally Abbey has featured in Good Hotel Guide awards in various capacities since 2017.

Penally Abbey - 'an oasis of comfort in Pembrokeshire'. (Image: Jack Abbott) It was also named AA Hotel of the Year in Wales in 2023, and this was followed up earlier this year by the award of three AA red stars as well as being hailed 'best place to stay in Wales' by the Sunday Times.

The Good Hotel Guide says of Penally Abbey: “There are sublime sea views from this hilltop Gothic beauty, run by a dedicated and creative family, with elegant bedrooms and gourmet dining by candlelight.”

The hotel has been owned by Lucas and Melanie Boissevain since 2014, and Lucas told the Western Telegraph: “We have been delighted to receive this award from The Good Hotel Guide.

“This is the second time in three years we have secured the award for the Best Hotel in Wales by an anonymous reviewer. This is a reflection of the dedication of our team, making our little hotel an oasis of comfort in Pembrokeshire"

"We want our guests to enjoy a restful stay and wonderful locally-sourced food together gorgeous wine and cocktails.

The scene is set for Christmas. (Image: Jac Boissevain)

"Rhosyn restaurant is open to both residents and non-residents. We love to welcome all guests who are celebrating some this special to enjoy an evening at Penally Abbey/ Rhosyn restaurant."

The Good Hotel Guide’s independent review quotes a guest who praised Penally Abbey as "honestly the nicest hotel I ever stayed at," while another reviewer said: “The attention to detail, the welcoming and friendliness, the food and the view are on a new level.”

The Good Hotel Guide adds: “You would need a heart of stone not to be charmed by the creeper-covered facade of this Strawberry Hill Gothic house, with its pretty ogee windows, decorative eaves and hilltop position above gardens tumbling to the sea.

A tasteful festive scene in the drawing room. (Image: Jac Boissevain)

“Inside doesn't disappoint, either: interior designer Melanie Boissevain and husband Lucas have created stylish, relaxing spaces where antiques mix with French market finds, and blowsy wallpapers with Persian rugs.

A double room for a night's b&b at the hotel – where the breakfast menu includes smoked haddock with laverbread – starts from £195.

Evening dining choices include the five-course tasting menu at £80 per head.