Jessica Rogers, who joined the Fishguard crew in September 2021, reached this milestone in the RNLI's 200th anniversary year.

She is the first at Fishguard to achieve this feat in the bicentenary year, highlighting the dedication of volunteers.

Ms Rogers, a self-employed podiatrist, is part of the crew for both the Trent class all-weather lifeboat Blue Peter VII and the D Class Inshore Lifeboat Edward Arthur Richardson.

She has passed Tier One and Tier Two crew assessments for both lifeboats, making her fully competent to crew on either vessel.

Her 200 hours at sea include 35 hours across 15 shouts, with the rest being training hours.

This achievement does not include the hours she has dedicated to shore-side training, fundraising, or her role as lifeboat training coordinator.

Ms Rogers said: "I was surprised to find out I had spent this much time afloat this year.

"I love being part of the Fishguard crew and as they say, time flies when you're having fun.

"I look forward to next year where I hope to pass even more training milestones and become a really useful crew member to help save lives at sea."

Ms Rogers' podiatry clients are aware of her commitment to the RNLI, and some have even experienced the rush of the shout when the pager goes off during their treatment.

In these situations, Ms Rogers uses her professional judgement to decide whether she can leave the clinic, always prioritising her clients' safety.

Full-time station coxswain for Fishguard RNLI, Gemma Gill, said: "I am really proud of all of our team here in Fishguard, but especially proud that one of them has reached this momentous milestone in our RNLI 200th year.

"It is worth noting that these 200 hours we are celebrating Jess contributing, are the hours recorded on LSAR, (exercise and service), afloat on Fishguard's assets only.

"This does not include ashore training, courses attended in Poole, LTC admin, or the countless hours of other RNLI related activity that Jess has contributed to our station and the wider lifesaving effort, including educating children's visit groups, being an active fundraiser, and representing our station at community events and further afield RNLI 200 events.

"Thank you Jess, keep doing what you do, and thank you all of our Fishguard #onecrew."

Ms Rogers will be among a small number of crew at Fishguard to achieve this milestone this year, with only one or two others expected to surpass 200 hours in the remaining days.