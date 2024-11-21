This is thanks to the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund, part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s regeneration programme.

The Torch Theatre’s professional team has already started working with the school’s year 5 pupils on a playwriting and theatre design project.

This creative activity aims to support the school in developing young people’s languages, literacy, and communication skills.

Tim Howe, senior manager for youth and community at the Torch, said: "We’re incredibly pleased to be working with Milford Haven Community Primary School on this project and could not be doing it without the support of Pembrokeshire County Council and the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Fund.

"We know that providing this opportunity for the students and staff will have a meaningful and lasting impact.

"Not only will our young people improve their literacy skills, but we also hope it will give them aspirations to be part of the creative sector.

"Who knows, one day they could be writing plays for the Torch Theatre."

Playwright Katie Elin Salt and theatre designer Ruth Stringer are giving lessons each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at the school.

The students are hoping to create a play that combines famous authors with technology.

It promises to be filled with dramatic twists, as well as spectacular sets and costumes, all created by the young people themselves.

At the end of the 11-week project, the young people will share their hard work in a performance for their friends and family in the Torch’s studio theatre.

One of the pupils undertaking the project said: "I have really enjoyed working with the Torch Theatre this term as the Torch has helped me understand how a play is put together.

"My favourite part was making the oven and microwave to be used as props with Ruth.

"I also enjoyed making the script with Katie and Tim."

Rhian Johnson, year group lead for year 5, said: "The pupils have thoroughly enjoyed their sessions with Katie and Ruth.

"Some of our young people already have experience of working with Tim, through the Torch’s youth theatre programme, so have been delighted to welcome him into their school environment.

"Working alongside each other, we have been able to run a magical thread that joins our interdisciplinary learning topic with the skilled professionals’ areas of expertise, providing thought-provoking connections with our wider learning.

"The children have created some fantastic scripts and are now in the process of creating props to aid the performances of their forthcoming show, Famous Authors.

"It’s a wild ride of contemporary and classic children’s literature combined with the latest technology – they can’t wait to get back into the workshops after half term."

Part of the funding is also supporting additional free teacher training sessions for teachers across Pembrokeshire and beyond.

These will take place at the Torch in both the autumn and spring terms, with theatre professionals delivering activity around creative writing, lighting, sound, and theatre design.

Mr Howe concluded: "One of the founding principles of the Torch almost 50 years ago was to provide educational opportunities for our community through the arts.

"That approach continues today with this project.

"It is our ambition to be an essential part of the educational landscape in Pembrokeshire and across west Wales."