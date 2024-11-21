Several locals expressed how inconvenient both buses and trains are around town.

Their views come on the week that a meeting is to be held at the Haverhub to discuss the town's proposed new public transport interchange.

The PTI scheme is part of the South West Wales Metro project and aims to provide a modern transport hub, integrating all modes of transport.

The designs include enhancements to pedestrian and cycle facilities, a more efficient bus station, and a modern multi-storey car park.

David Fletcher said: “I travel from Pembroke every day and I have to walk around 15 minutes all the way to the castle just to get a bus to work in Haverfordwest.

“Plus, there’s no 8am bus from Pembroke so I end up getting to work an hour or so early and having to wait around. When I finish work at 6pm, I’m then forced to get the 6.30pm bus home and end up getting home at 8pm.

“As for trains, there’s no direct route from Haverfordwest to Pembroke Dock which is another inconvenience.”

Another local believes more buses should be running in locations outside of the main towns.

Sara McGuire said: “I drive. I don’t use public transport. But my son uses it. The bus is ok, unless there’s some sort of hold-up. But I don’t think there are enough buses travelling to rural areas.

“I used to live in St Brides and the transport options were really obscure when compared to the main towns.

“Trains, on the other hand, are absolutely useless.”

Meanwhile, a couple of residents who wished to remain anonymous echoed the struggle with public transport across Pembrokeshire.

One of the locals said: “I’ve been living in Haverfordwest for over ten years, and I don’t think it’s too great. I don’t use it much, but it’s usually late. Improvements need to be made. Buses need to be more regular and more organised.

“Sometimes buses can be half an hour late, so a car is needed. I think they should bring back the free bus from Withybush which used to go to Haverfordwest.”

The other local agreed: “Everyone drives around town. People have lost trust in the public transport system. The transport interchange development doesn’t make sense either because there’s nothing to bring locals into down.

“I used to use buses to get to the beaches around Pembrokeshire like Newgale and Broad Haven. In terms of trains, they are not too bad, yet so unreliable. They tend to get cancelled often.”

The development of the Public Transport Interchange near Perrots Road car park began on October 11.

Councillor Paul Miller, Pembrokeshire County Council's cabinet member for place, the region, and climate change, said: "This is another exciting step in the extensive regeneration of Haverfordwest, and we are looking forward to seeing construction starting on this latest project."