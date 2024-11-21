The event will take place at City Hall in St Davids and aims to raise funds for the festival's 10th anniversary celebration in June.

Starting at 7pm, the evening will kick off with a performance from Los Pulpos Del Diablo, the festival's resident band.

Known for their blend of funk, jazz, world rhythms, and harmonies, they are sure to set an energetic tone for the evening.

Next up is Honey Fungus, a lively four-piece band renowned for turning well-known songs into crowd-pleasing anthems.

DJ Uncle Funk, Pembrokeshire’s legendary vinyl DJ, will wrap up the night, spinning disco, funk, and soul tracks until the early hours.

The New Year’s Eve event is more than just a party; it is a crucial fundraiser for the Unearthed Festival.

Proceeds will go towards the festival's 10th anniversary in 2025, helping it continue its unique blend of music, culture, sustainability, and community.

With the excitement building and tickets selling fast, guests can look forward to a night filled with great music, local beverages, and a vibrant atmosphere.

The Unearthed Festival embodies celebration, connection, positivity, and exploration.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Unearthed Festival website.

The Unearthed Festival is a family-friendly event that brings together a community of music lovers and mindfulness enthusiasts.

It celebrates creativity, sustainability, and unity.