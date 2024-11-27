The ceremony at Rodney Parade will celebrate the health and care providers across south Wales, and the finalists have been revealed.

The finalists for the Excellence in Nursing Award are health care professionals who demonstrate an innovative and caring approach to their work, demonstrating outstanding levels of commitment to patient care and put the patient at the heart of what they do.

Elizabeth Kiernan

Elizabeth Kiernan (Image: Supplied)

Elizabeth Kiernan has been nominated for her exceptional care in nursing homes for the past eight years.

She is particularly noted for going above and beyond her duties, including working on her days off to organise activities and check on residents and their families.

She is known to go above and beyond for patients and their families.

Nick Hopkins

Nick Hopkins, a member of the Usk District Nurses team, has been recognised for his outstanding dedication to his patients and their families.

His efforts to make patients comfortable and his ability to build excellent relationships have been highlighted.

He also provides advice on caring for relatives and would start shifts early to coincide with carer visits.

Victoria Nash

Victoria Nash (Image: Supplied)

Victoria Nash, who works in the Emergency Frailty Unit at Ystrad Mynach Hospital, has been nominated for her leadership skills, knowledge and high professional standards.

Her innovative approach and dedication to patient-centred care were highlighted as well as her success leading the team in a number of pilot projects.

The awards, in association with the University of South Wales, aim to honour individual and team efforts of health and care workers, celebrating their strength, courage, compassion, and tenacity in overcoming recent challenges.

(Image: Newsquest)