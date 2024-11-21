The event, organised by SPAN and Menter Iaith Sir Benfro, will take place at Pisga Chapel in Llandisillio on Sunday, December 1, marking the start of the festive season.

The concert will feature performances by Ar Ôl Tri and Aled Wyn Davies.

Community choir, Côr Pawb, will also take part, entertaining attendees from 4.30pm, with the main concert starting at 5pm.

The event will be conducted in Welsh, but organisers have extended a warm welcome to everyone, promising a festive atmosphere complete with carols and music.

Tickets are currently on sale via the SPAN arts website, priced at £12 for full tickets and £10 for concessions.

Organisers advise booking in advance due to the event's popularity, but any remaining tickets will be available on the door.

Attendees with specific accessibility needs are encouraged to contact info@spanarts.org.uk.

For ticket holders needing access support, a free ticket is available for their companion, carer, or personal assistant.

For further details or to book a carer's ticket, contact 01834 869323.