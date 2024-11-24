Mother and son Eirlys and Stuart Jones have one of the largest flocks of Hampshire Down sheep in the UK, running 165 ewes and 31 registered stock rams.

A developing part of their business is the export of embryos and semen to other breeders and among their customers is Carlos Mario Larbode, who runs his own flock in Rojas, Argentina.

A long-time admirer of the flock, he visited the Joneses six years ago.

By following them on social media, he had seen photographs of the many success the family-run flock had achieved in the 30 years since it was established.

Carlos was not disappointed when he saw the flock first-hand and began importing semen and embryos with the ambition of improving his own sheep.

His long-term plan came to fruition in 2024 when his El Harem Flock was awarded the Supreme Hampshire Down award with a shearling ram sired by Maes-Glas Abacus in the major rural exhibition at Palermo.

Eirlys says this show is comparable in size and importance to the Royal Welsh Show, with breeders from across South America competing.

The Hampshire Down section was held over several days and was judged by Alison Halcrow of the Parkstock Flock in Northamptonshire.

“The final championship was quite a spectacle as it was judged in a major arena which is the first time that any sheep had been judged in the main arena,’’ says Eirlys.

“Alison described the Maes-Glas Abacus sired champion as 'a strong, powerful ram was very correct on his legs and teeth. Excellent top line, great depth of ribs, long wide loin. Strong and well balanced from front to back'.’’

The ram also won the trophy for the sheep with the best head and, as Alison put it: “with all the qualities of a strong male, lovely dark colour and ears set on well with a slight flick to ends.’’

It comes in a year that the Maes-Glas Flock was awarded breed championship at the Royal Welsh Show with a ewe lamb, part of Eirlys and Stuart’s group of three who made the final shortlist at the show’s interbreed championship.

For health reasons, Eirlys cannot fly long distances but, desperate to see the product of their export, Stuart flew to Argentina when Carlos presented this ram for sale at his own sale in November.

“To say this sale was very different to any I have been to in the United Kingdom would be an understatement,’’ says Stuart.

“It was had a party atmosphere with free unlimited food and drink and live music and dancers, it was more like a massive wedding than a sheep sale.’’

More than 500 sheep producers were at the sale, many interested in genetics from the Maes-Glas flock.

“It was a humbling experience and one I will look back on with great pride,’’ says Stuart.

The star attraction was Carlos’ Maes-Glas Abacus-sired champion ram, which sold for $80,000, the equivalent of £61,000.

This is a record in Argentina across all breeds and a world record sale for a Hampshire Down.

The ram will make a new home in a new country as he was bought by a consortium of Hampshire Down breeders in Uruguay.

Eirlys says she is delighted that sheep producers in South America can see the benefits of the Hampshire Down, highly regarded for its days-to-slaughter rates.

“In these tough financial times this should be a trait that farmers in the UK need to be looking for,’’ she says.

Embryos from the Maes-Glas flock have also been exported to South America, a business which Eirlys and Stuart intend to continue.