Western Telegraph
News County News Local News Business Health news Editor's Pick Farming News Crime
Western Telegraph

Major Pembrokeshire road closed due to collision

Live

A477 Between Redberth and Broadmoor closed due to crash

Traffic
Saundersfoot
Tenby
By Becky Hotchin

  • Reports are coming in this morning of a major Pembrokeshire road being closed due to a crash.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos