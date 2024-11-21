Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul will not open its doors to staff or pupils today.

Ceredigion County Council said that this was due to dangerous conditions on the campus.

In Pembrokeshire another school remains partially closed due to staff sickness.

Portfield School in Haverfordwest will be partially closed until Friday, November 22 due to staff illness.

This means that contingency plans for Newgale class have been implemented, with a reduced number of pupils attending daily in turn.

Parents affected by the partial closure have been informed of the day their child should attend.

Pembrokeshire County Council offered its sincere apologies to parents and carers for the inconvenience but stressed the need to ensure safe operation of the school.