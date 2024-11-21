Yasmin Woods will open Heat in January 2025 – a sauna and ice plunge lounge based on 134 Main Street in Pembroke.

Apart from helping to improve the mental and physical health of residents, Yasmin felt a venue was needed for people to socialise and meet new people.

Yasmin Woods wants to bring the community together while helping to improve the wellbeing of locals. (Image: Yasmin Woods) Yasmin said: “It’s good to introduce a place for people to come together in a social and healthy environment.

“I used to go to Haverfordwest just to use a sauna, which is so good for you mentally and physically. But it got me thinking as to why I need to travel all that way.

“Even before COVID, we have stopped being a community. Everyone is closed off and isolated. Sometimes I wouldn’t see people for days. But there’s always someone to talk to in the sauna.

“I also plan to start a walking club at the venue every Friday and create a running club.”

The walking club will take place from 6pm to 6:30pm and will be free of charge to foster a supportive community where locals can support each other’s goals.

The therapy offered at Heat has a range of benefits. (Image: Yasmin Woods) Heat will offer a unique space combining a traditional Finnish sauna, infrared sauna and ice plunge pools.

The facilities will allow for a complete contrast therapy and chromotherapy experience.

Contrast therapy combines the polarising effects of heat and cold exposure to boost circulation, reduce inflammation, enhancing muscle recovery and relieving symptoms for those going through menopause.

Plus, for people who are suffering from chronic conditions like arthritis, the therapy helps reduce pain and stiffness.

As for mental health, the calming effects of heat therapy followed by an invigorating cold plunge, decreases stress and anxiety, boosts mental alertness, promotes relaxation and aids focus.

After going through a traumatic experience with her son, Yasmin knows the benefits of cold-water immersion first-hand.

She continued: “Doing sea swimming for post-traumatic stress disorder was the only thing that pulled us from the ground.”

Meanwhile, chromotherapy, uses the energy of colours to balance the body and mind.

Each colour produces a different frequency which can improve mood, energy levels and overall wellbeing.

Furthermore, Heat has partnered with Pembrokeshire Sports Massage, meaning treatments like rehabilitation, acupuncture, spinal manipulation and sports massage will be available.

Heat will be open every day from 9am – 9pm and further information about the recovery lounge can be found on the website.