A 15-year-old who went missing from his home in Pembrokeshire was found safe and well today (Thursday, November 21).

Nicholas, from Narberth was reported missing last Wednesday (November 13).

The teenager, with links to Haverfordwest and Pembroke Dock, was last seen wearing a light cream jacket, light grey joggers and black Nike trainers before being located.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Nicholas, reported missing from his home in the Narberth area, has been found safe and well. Thank you to all who share the appeal.”