The Dial Inn, Lamphey has 180 reviews on Tripadvisor and an average rating of four and a half stars out of five,

Reviews praise the pub for its dog-designated areas, scenic surroundings and good food.

Numerous reviews praise the pub for it's lovely food. (Image: Google Maps) A review from September 2024 wrote: “We went here for dinner to celebrate a family birthday. We were on holiday in Wales and needed somewhere that could accommodate our dog.

“We had steak and the food was exquisite. The steak was cooked to perfection, it was well presented and came with lovely sides. The stick toffee pudding was also fabulous.

“The staff were extremely welcoming and friendly and went out of their way to make our experience pleasant and memorable. This included making a dessert for the birthday girl which was a little bit more special.

“Thank you for a wonderful dinner. I would recommend the Dial Inn to others and would definitely go again if I go holiday in that part of Wales again.”

The Dial Inn has an average rating of four and a half stars out of five. (Image: Google Maps) Another review from August 2024 added: “Sunday Street food for family of 12 was lovely. The staff were so nice, and the food was amazing. I thought there was a BBQ going on initially, but I would say it had more of a street food style.

“Kids and adults all loved the food. Loads of space and kids and pets were welcome. I would recommend. Thanks for a lovely afternoon.”

Beautiful, natural scenery surrounds the pub. (Image: Google Maps) Meanwhile, one review from July 2024 said: “We came here for dinner twice while holidaying at Portclew Coach House nearby.

“The service and food were very good both evenings. Definitely not the usual pub grub, but fresh food with delicious sauces and al dente vegetables.

“There were seven of us and we all enjoyed our meals. The pan roasted salmon in hollandaise sauce was delicious, with sugar snap peas and tendrils of pea shoots.”

For more information about the pub, visit The Dial Inn Facebook page or website.