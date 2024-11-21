Emergency services including Dyfed-Powys Police and Wales Air Ambulance were called to the single vehicle crash on the A477 between Redberth and Broadmoor.

One person was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. Wales Air Ambulance concluded its involvement at 8.30 this morning.

Police are asking anybody who witnessed the crash, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage that might help with their investigation, to get in touch.

The crash happened at 7.10am and the road was closed while emergency services attended. It reopened at approximately 9.20am.

A spokesperson for Wales Air Ambulance said: "I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region this morning (21/11/2024).

"Our Dafen-based crew were allocated at 07:19 and attended by air. They arrived at the scene at 07:44. Our involvement concluded at 08:30."

A police spokesperson added: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A477 between Redberth and Broadmoor, Pembrokeshire at around 7.10am this morning, Thursday, 21 November.

“One person was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries not believed to be life threatening. The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and the car was recovered. The road reopened at around 9.20am.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information, dash cam or CCTV footage to get in touch either online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.u, by direct messaging Dyfed-Powys Police on social media or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

In all cases, quote reference number 034 of November 21.