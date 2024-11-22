Belle Curran, from Wolfscastle, was on the Great Ormond Street emergency transplant list, having been diagnosed with Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) at the age of two. This rare condition makes sufferer's lungs stiff, hard and scarred making breathing a huge effort.

During her lifetime Belle, along with her family, friends and supporters, raised tens of thousands of pounds for the charities that helped her, as well, as increasing awareness of organ donation.

After Belle died, her family and friends continued the inspirational work, setting up the Belle’s Story Charity which provides support to children with life-limiting illnesses and their families, as well as raising awareness of organ donation.

At the end of this month, Belle’s big brother Danny is taking place in his first ever white collar boxing event to raise money for the charity.

Belle's Story was set up in memory of Belle Curran. (Image: Family photo)

White collar boxing a form of boxing in which people in white-collar professions train to fight at special events. Most have had no prior boxing experience.

Danny will be boxing at the Cardiff Ultra White Collar Boxing event on November 30 at the Vale sports arena in Cardiff.

“It’s something I’ve absolutely zero experience in, but if me getting punched in the nose helps a few more poorly kids out at Christmas, then I’m all in,” he said.

Danny is raising money for Belle’s Story, a charity very close to his heart as it continues the legacy of his little sister Belle.

“Belle’s Story while raising awareness for the need of organ donation, does a fantastic job in raising money for children with life limiting illnesses,” he said.

“They gift children anything from iPads to one off experiences and holidays. With Christmas just around the corner any donations, big or small can make a massive impact into some of these children’s short lives.

“Whether it’s pennies or pounds, every donation is hugely appreciated. I know it’s very close to Christmas, but please donate anything you can to help.”

You can sponsor Danny at justgiving.com/page/danny-curran-1720705720892.

Seats and VIP tables for the black tie event are available to buy through Ultra White Collar Boxing's website ticketing page.

“This is Danny’s first time boxing at a White Collar Event and we a super proud of the efforts Story. “It will make a huge difference for some incredible little children that we support.”