The ceremony at Rodney Parade will celebrate the health and care providers across south Wales, and the finalists have been revealed.

The finalists for the Fundraiser of the Year Award have raised a substantial amount of money for health and care charities over the last 12 months.

Jayne Jeremiah

Jayne Jeremiah (Image: Supplied)

A full-time midwife assistant, Jayne organises the family-orientated GLASTONSELFY music festival annually.

The festival raises thousands for Wellies, an educational animal farm for people with disabilities.

Known for her dedication, she works hard to ensure its success.

Nick Scott

Nick Scott (Image: Supplied)

Nick has been fundraising for St David's Hospice Care in memory of his mother, Jane Scott.

His 'Summer of Challenges' series, which took place from April to August, included a variety of daunting tasks.

His efforts have raised significant amounts, making a big difference to the hospice.

Jack Challenger

Jack Challenger (Image: Supplied)

12-year-old Jack raised £5,469.45 for Hospice of the Valleys by running a full marathon through laps of a racetrack in February.

His determination and modesty have earned him recognition, including the Pride of Wales Young Fundraiser of the Year award.

Jack’s efforts have more than paid for an entire day of care across all hospice services in Blaenau Gwent.

(Image: Newsquest)