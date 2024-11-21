Emily Thornton-Sandy, 30, of Pontarddulais, died following a crash on the A48 between Cross Hands and Pont Abraham on Tuesday, November 5.

She had been driving home following a vet appointment with her dog, Scout, when the crash occurred. Scout passed away shortly after the crash.

Emily was rushed to University Hospital of Wales following the crash, but her condition worsened and she passed away on Monday, November 11 with her husband at her side.

In a tribute issued via Dyfed-Powys Police, Emily’s husband said: “This still feels unreal and none of us can take it in. Emily was kind, compassionate, and had so much more to give.

“She used her intelligence in her work as a solicitor, where she strove to help others affected by industrial disease.

Emily Thornton-Sandy has been described as “kind” and “compassionate” who will never be forgotten. (Image: Family photo)

“Her passing has left a hole in our lives which can never be filled. I wake up every morning in disbelief at the fact that I will never see her smile again.

“Emily deserved a long and happy life, and the thought of what happened to her that day brings the greatest pain to all those who love her.

“Scout was the most gentle, affectionate dog you could ever meet, and I have not been able to grieve for her death as I should.

“She brought great happiness to both me and Emily and the world has lost so much joy.

"I wish to thank all emergency services staff and persons at the scene for all the help they provided to Emily and Scout, and to the staff at University Hospital of Wales for doing everything they could for Emily in the days following the collision.”

Emily's dog Scout also died after the crash. (Image: Family photo)

Emily's parents also paid tribute to their daughter. They said: “The loss of Emily, our only child, is devastating.

“She meant the absolute world to us, and our lives have been changed forever. Not only have we lost our baby girl, but we mourn the loss of the grandchildren that we will never have.

“Emily has always been our pride and joy and she achieved so much during her short life. She was an intelligent, kind and caring soul and she touched the lives of so many people both in life and in death.

“She will never be forgotten.”

Emergency services were called to a four-vehicle crash on the eastbound A48 between Cross Hands and Pont Abraham at around 11.55am on Tuesday, November 5.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours as emergency services attended the scene, and a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that a male driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.