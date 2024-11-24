Based in Amroth, the three-bedroom property comes with a one-bedroom annex, two bathrooms, landscaped gardens, a lounge and a kitchen dining room.

Amroth is located within Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, so it has direct access to nearby beaches and the coastal path.

Stunning sea views can be seen from the dining room. (Image: Rightmove) The open-plan living room has double-glazed doors leading to the front garden. (Image: Rightmove) There are two modern bathrooms in the main house. (Image: Rightmove) The stunning sea views can be seen from the open plan living room that comprises a feature fireplace with a stone hearth and log burner, an exposed stone wall and double-glazed French doors leading to the front garden.

Sliding doors lead to a modern kitchen consisting of a range of base units, a breakfast bar, built-in electric oven, microwave, integrated dishwasher and a four-ring induction hob with a stainless extractor.

The kitchen opens to the dining area, featuring a luxury vinyl floor and more superb views of the coastal landscape.

On the same floor there is a bathroom with an exposed stone wall, heated towel rail, walk-in glazed shower, wash hand basin, partial underfloor heating and a freestanding double ended bath.

Three bedrooms are in the main house and one bedroom exists in the annex. (Image: Rightmove) The annex features an open-plan living/dining room. (Image: Rightmove) Well-maintained gardens surround the property. (Image: Rightmove) Three bedrooms are located on the first floor alongside a contemporary shower room.

Two of the bedrooms have beautiful coastal views while all three come with fitted carpets and double-glazed windows.

The shower room includes a vinyl floor, solar Skylight, heated towel rail, walk-in glazed and tile shower, toilet and wash hand basin.

Separate to the house, the Annex, which is known as Clam Cottage features an open-plan ground floor living space with a living, dining, kitchen, utility room and shower.

On the first floor of Clam Cottage there is a double bedroom and outside the annex, a self-contained lawned garden and parking area exists.

Outside the overall property, there is a driveway, ample off-road parking and a well-established garden with further breathtaking sea views.

A variety of patio and terraced seating areas also exist for visiting guests to unwind and relax.

Meanwhile, the summerhouse provides plenty of storage space for outdoor equipment and other essential.

To find out more about this listing, check out the seaside house on Rightmove.