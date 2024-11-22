The speech was a tribute to the veterans and the work they have done with other older veterans.

The speech was read by Joyce Watson, who celebrated the efforts of the Age Cymru Dyfed veterans team.

Ms Watson said: "This Armistice week, we remember all those members of the British Armed Forces who have given their lives in the service of their country to protect the freedoms we enjoy today.

"From the First and Second World Wars to the present day, men and women of Wales have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We can also be immensely proud of all those who have served and returned home to Wales, but often living with the physical and emotional scars of wars and conflicts for the remainder of their lives."

Ms Watson also spoke of the recent veterans breakfast morning, organised by Owen Dobson of Age Cymru Dyfed, in collaboration with the Military Veterans Club Cymru.

The event was attended by 60 people, including Colonel James Phillips, the veterans commissioner for Wales.

Ms Watson said: "I spoke to many veterans during the event, including 98-year-old World War II veteran Idwal Davies from Llanelli, who in 1945 was with the 1st Battalion of the Queen’s Own Hussars in Northern Italy."

The Senedd was also made aware of the successes achieved by the Age Cymru Dyfed veterans team over the past five years.

This included providing practical support to hundreds of veterans throughout the Dyfed region and collecting first-hand stories of those who served in the Armed Forces.

With the backing of the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust and the Veterans Foundation, Age Cymru Dyfed has developed a digital veterans archive called the West Wales Veterans Archive.

This archive, which is part of People's Collection Wales and housed in the National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth, currently contains almost 1,000 entries.

This includes interviews with Second World War veterans, such as Dennis Tidswell from Pembroke Dock, who took part in the Battle of Britain and then fought overseas and John Martin of Tanygroes who became a POW in January 1944 after he was shot down on a raid over Berlin and was first interrogated as a secret agent.

The archive also features interviews with Welsh Land Army women and Kindertransport children who ended up in Welsh homes.

The archive includes those who were conscripted into National Service between 1947 and 1963, serving in Malaya, Korea, Borneo, nuclear tests on Christmas Island, and those who joined as regulars serving in Aden, Northern Ireland, the Falkland Islands, and more.

The charity recently acquired a private and previously unpublished collection of interviews given by veterans of the First World War from the Carmarthenshire area during the 1970s, recorded by Lieutenant Colonel David Mathias.

The UK Community Archives and Heritage Award Group were so impressed with Age Cymru Dyfed’s West Wales Veterans Archive that they made it their Community Archive winner for November.

Ms Watson said: "Wounded during the Allied invasion of Sicily and now the last surviving Royal Navy Beach Commando anywhere in the world, Archie Thomas from Aberavon, recently joined others for a unique World War II veterans shooting competition organised by Age Cymru Dyfed at a shooting range in Carmarthen.

"Age Cymru Dyfed has brought these veterans together not just to share their stories but to socialise and to have fun.

"And they do have fun.

"And in doing so are teaching the rest of us that we need to rethink the psychology and care and support provided to the very old in society.

"These are 100-year-olds still thinking as 20-year-olds and looking forward to service-banter, competing against each other and having a good time."