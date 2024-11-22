FRIO UK was given The King's Award for Enterprise for its work in international trade.

The company manufactures the world's first patented medication and insulin-cooling wallet.

The wallets use specially developed crystals that activate when wet to keep medication cool regardless of the weather.

The award was presented by His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Sara Edwards, at the company's premises in Little Treffgarne on Tuesday, November 12.

The event was attended by FRIO staff, invited guests, and business colleagues.

Miss Edwards said: "It was such an honour to present Mr Wolsey and his team with The King's Award for Enterprise in International Trade on behalf of His Majesty The King.

"It was fascinating to hear about how the company has evolved and now exports to more than 70 countries worldwide.

"From speaking with the staff you can see a real sense of pride in the products they create and the knowledge that they are making a very real difference to the lives of customers.

"I wish Chris and FRIO UK all the very best for the future and I am sure The King’s Award for Enterprise will aid their development further and ensure even more people are helped all over the world."

Chris Wolsey, FRIO UK's managing director, said: "It was a pleasure to have the Lord-Lieutenant present the award to myself, it is dedicated to my mum, dad for their hard work and entrepreneurial mindset.

"It is also dedicated to my family, everybody who works at FRIO UK and also those we work closely with around the world.

"I am proud to be a Pembrokeshire man and FRIO UK is a Pembrokeshire business, employing local people and based in the heart of the county.

"To receive the highest honour that can be bestowed on a UK business is such a proud moment for us all and I wish to thank everyone who has played their part in this success."

FRIO UK was one of 11 companies to receive the award in Wales in 2024.

FRIO UK Ltd was founded in 1996 by the late Garnet and Althea Wolsey, inspired by their daughter Helen, a British Powerlifting Champion.

The company has grown from a home-based operation to a global brand and employs 15 people at its headquarters in Pembrokeshire, with additional staff around the world.