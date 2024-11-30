The ceremony at Rodney Parade will celebrate the health and care providers across South Wales, and the finalists have been revealed.

The finalists for the Pharmacy of the Year Award have all been recognised for providing an excellent service to patients, with staff going the extra mile in their treatment and assistance.

Shil Pharmacy, Thornhill, Cwmbran

Shil Pharmacy (Image: Shil Pharmacy)

Staff at Shil Pharmacy have been commended for their 'amazing service' and personal touch, often knowing patients by name.

They have been recognised for going above and beyond in their care and for their 'genuine' dedication to the local and surrounding community. Everyone on the team is said to be willing to help and offer support.

Malpas Pharmacy

Malpas Pharmacy (Image: Malpas Pharmacy)

Malpas Pharmacy has been praised for its tireless work under prescribing pharmacist Clara.

Clara has been praised for her kindness and empathy.

The pharmacy, which has served the community for over 20 years, is now the busiest independent pharmacy in Newport.

It also runs a full-time prescribing clinic to alleviate pressure on local surgeries.

Layanson Pharmacy

Layanson Pharmacy (Image: Layanson Pharmacy)

Layanson Pharmacy has been praised for its community-focused approach.

The staff offer a listening ear and shoulder to cry on and will help with anything and everything.

The pharmacy has been praised for its friendly and helpful owner and staff, who have gone above and beyond to assist customers, even during supply issues.

(Image: Newsquest)